Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.56% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $472.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.07. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
