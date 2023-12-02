1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

