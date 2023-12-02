Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

