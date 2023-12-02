SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

