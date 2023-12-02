Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,063 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.90 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

