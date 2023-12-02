Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,831,219 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7,243.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831,219 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Kraft Heinz worth $65,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

