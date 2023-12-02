Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.46 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 327.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,355,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,082,000 after buying an additional 112,531 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,280,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,403,000 after buying an additional 126,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

