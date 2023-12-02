Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,227,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $127.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.