Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $53,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after buying an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after buying an additional 571,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.