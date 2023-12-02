11,085 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

GRNB stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

