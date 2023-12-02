BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

