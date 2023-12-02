Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

CMI opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

