BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.4 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $201.74 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.