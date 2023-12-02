iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

