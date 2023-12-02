Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,656 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.