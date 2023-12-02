Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

