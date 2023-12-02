22,042 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BRF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in BRF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in BRF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Price Performance

BRF stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

