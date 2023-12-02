Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.91 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

