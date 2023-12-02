Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Camping World Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CWH opened at $22.22 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

