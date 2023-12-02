Wabash National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.