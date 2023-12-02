Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EDR stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.