Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $467.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

