Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $118.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

