Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 612,717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

