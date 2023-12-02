Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $51,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $161.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

