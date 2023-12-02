Credit Suisse AG Purchases 119,942 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $51,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

