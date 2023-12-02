Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $18.80 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.