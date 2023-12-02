Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $55,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $54.40 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

