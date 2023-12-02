State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,795 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Trex worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

TREX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

