State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

