Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

