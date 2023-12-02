10,600 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $8,236,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $8,236,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,878.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,412,358 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $118.62. 3,584,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,865. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

