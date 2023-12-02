River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Chegg worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 932,300 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Chegg by 1,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,683,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 2,014,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $193,782. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

