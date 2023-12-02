River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 91.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,295,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,745 shares of company stock worth $68,718,146. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 692,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.