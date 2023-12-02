Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.28. The company had a trading volume of 676,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,207. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.66.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

