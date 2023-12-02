O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $980.52. The company had a trading volume of 321,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,635. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $941.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

