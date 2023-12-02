Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

