Glenview Trust Co Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 198.8% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,382.9% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.6 %

IDXX traded up $16.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.60. The company had a trading volume of 485,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,787. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.