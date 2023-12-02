Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,812 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WBA opened at $20.79 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

