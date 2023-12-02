Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,310 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 527,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in THOR Industries by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 160,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.27 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

