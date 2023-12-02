2,031 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 121,555.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

