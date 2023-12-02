275 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $930.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $516.05 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $891.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

