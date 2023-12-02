Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $227.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

