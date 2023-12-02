Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair cut SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

SP opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

