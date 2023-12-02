AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Cut by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

