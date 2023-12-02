Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,469 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

