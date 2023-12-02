Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 78,850 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,648 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $528,696.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,941,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,755,868.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2,143.00. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

