Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $264.42 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.