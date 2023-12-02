The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

BA opened at $233.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

