Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,768 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CME opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

